Hawkeyes got the looks they wanted against Michigan but struggled to convert

Iowa’s 22 point loss against Michigan was the largest margin of defeat the Hawkeyes have seen this season. While the defense struggled at times and in the end gave up 79 points, it was surprisingly the Iowa offense that wasn’t able to live up to its normal standard.

The Hawkeyes shot just 21-59 from the field (35.6%), turned the ball over 9 times while gathering just 4 assists. Not the offensive performance we’re used to seeing from what was the most efficient offense in college basketball. Despite being held to a season low 57 points, the Hawkeyes say they got the shots they wanted.

“I thought we were getting pretty decent shots, they just weren’t falling tonight,” said Iowa senior Jordan Bohannon.

It was a shooting slump that seemed to hit the entire team, most noticeably in the second half, including the nation’s leadings scorer: Luka Garza.

“I was missing shots that I normally make all the time,” said Garza. “They were layups. I think some guys were also missing some tough shots they normally make and we just let that effect our defense. We just couldn’t keep up with them. I know I got to be better for my team. I felt like I got the shots I wanted. For some reason, there was a lid on the rim for me tonight.”

The Hawkeyes have been able to overcome defensive lapses at times, but going up the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines they had to be nearly perfect on Thursday evening.

“I think they got some easy run offs, some transition looks, and that got their offense going,” said Bohannon. “It was 45-39 I had a wide open three in transition, I missed it short, and they came down and hit a three. That was a six point swing right there and made (the lead) nine.”

Iowa’s offensive efficiency dropped slightly to 128.5, which is still good enough for second best in the country. It’s hard to imagine they will run into a similar problem on Sunday against Ohio State, who the Hawkeyes scored 85 points against in a loss earlier this month.