Patrick McCaffery scored 22 points and Payton Sandfort added 17 points and 12 rebounds to help Iowa beat Alabama State 98-67 Friday night.

Sandfort made three 3-pointers — including a four-point play — and scored 12 points in the final 2:32 of the first half as the Hawkeyes used a 9-0 run over the last 90 seconds to take a 49-37 lead into intermission. Alabama State trailed by double figures the rest of the way. Alabama State guard CJ Hines made two free throws to open the second-half scoring but Iowa scored 17 of the next 21 points to take control for good.

The Hawkeyes (2-0) had 27 assists on 33 made field goals and scored 20 points off 16 Alabama State turnovers.

Antonio ‘TJ’ Madlock scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half for the Hornets (0-2). Hines finished with 15 points and five assists and Jasteven Walker added 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Hines converted a three-point play that capped a 13-4 run and gave Alabama State its first lead at 25-24 with 8:38 remaining in the first half. Brock Harding answered with a floater in the lane 24 seconds later and the Hawkeyes led thereon.

Iowa hits the road to take on No. 8 Creighton on Tuesday, and Alabama State returns home to face Division-III Oglethorpe.

