Payton Sandfort scored 22 points, Ben Krikke had 19 and Iowa beat Seton Hall 85-72 on Friday night in the Rady Children’s Invitational.

Iowa built a 14-point lead early in the second half. Al-Amir Dawes’ 3-pointer pulled Seton Hall to 75-70 with 2:40 left before the Hawkeyes sealed it at the free-throw line.

Sandfort was 7 of 14 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Krikke finished 8-of-10 shooting. Tony Perkins added 14 points and Patrick McCaffery 10 for Iowa (4-2), which shot 56% (31 of 55) from the field and made 16 of 19 free throws.

Dre Davis scored 18 points to lead Seton Hall (4-2). Dawes added 14 points, and Jaden Bediako and Dylan Addae-Wusu added 11 piece. Bediako made the first bucket of the game for the Pirates only lead.

Iowa opened on a 14-4 run and led 44-33 at halftime. Sandfort’s 3-pointer stretched the lead to 53-39 with 18:18 left. It was the Hawkeyes’ largest lead of the game.

Both teams are at home on Wednesday. Iowa plays North Florida and Seton Hall plays Northeastern.

Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) drives past Seton Hall guard Dre Davis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)