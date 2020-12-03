Hawkeyes happy to see Bettendorf native make DI debut

It’s been a long journey for Bettendorf native Will Carius. After graduating from Pleasant Valley, he began his collegiate career with Division-II Northern Michigan. He then transferred to Division-III Monmouth. Now, as a senior, he will play Division-I ball for Western Illinois.

His season begins with a matchup against the Hawkeyes in Iowa City, and some of his upcoming opponents are glad to see him make it to a Division-I program.

“Just happy for him to have this opportunity and excited for the matchup,” said former Muscatine Muskie and current junior Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp. “I knew in high school the type of player he was and with that type of skill set that he’d be at the Division-I level at some point. I have a lot of respect for him and his game.”

The same goes for Connor McCaffery, who got to know Carius and his game well over the years.

“I played against him a lot,” said McCaffery. “I don’t know if we ever played a game in the regular season but we scrimmaged almost every weekend. He’s always been really strong, good fundamentals, he can shoot, likes to work in the post. I think that his journey to this level is what makes Will so great. He’s been successful at every level. Now he’s at a Division-I program and now he’s coming home and I think it’s a cool thing and a really cool story.”

Thursday’s game is set to tip-off at 7:00 PM at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. We will have full highlights here on Hawkeye Headquarters.