Hawkeyes have “hope” with new March Madness plan

The NCAA announced on Monday that all of March Madness will take place in Indiana this season, with most games being played in Indianapolis. This move gives student-athletes an idea of what post-season college basketball will look like, in a year the Iowa Hawkeyes have title aspirations.

“Just being able to see there’s a plan ahead in the future with the NCAA tournament has given our team a lot of hope in the last couple of days,” said Iowa freshman Keegan Murray. “We’re going day by day with the COVID process and playing each game. We’re just lucky to have all our games played, knock on wood. We’re just happy to be able to play games right now.”

“The end goal is always to win a national championship,” said Iowa freshman Ahron Ulis. “That’s always been the plan since we got down here in the summer.”

When Luka Garza announced he’d be returning for his senior season at Iowa, he said he had “unfinished business” and wanted to make a run at a national championship. Right now, it looks like Iowa may have a chance.

“I think when I went through my decision back in the summer I felt very confident there would be an NCAA tournament and that was a deciding factor for me,” said Iowa senior Luka Garza. “I was talking to coach and all the people who knew they would make it happen at some point. That was reassuring. I’m very excited to see it come to fruition and there being a set plan. It’s definitely exciting but right now our team and me are focused on improving every single day and winning each day and making it count because we have a really tough schedule in this Big Ten and we need to focus on that.”