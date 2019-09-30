Hawkeyes having success with qb sneaks in 2019

Senior quarterback Nate Stanley ran successful sneaks four times in Iowa’s 48-3 win over Middle Tennessee.

Stanley says there’s a little more to the play than meets the eye. “Certain blitz looks…hey the defensive line is gonna stem or, you know, move. So I really think it just depends on each look. Each look is a little bit different. You’re just looking for a crease out there.”

Stanley’s teammates say the senior gets pumped up in the huddle when the play is called.

“He gets excited,” said junior offensive lineman Cole Banwart. “He gets all riled up when we get a quarterback sneak coming… [We’re] Trying to give him some crap for not breaking one sooner or later for like a 100-yard rush. It’s fun just being out there with him. Nate’s a fun guy to play with.”

“You know, I think those guys were pretty fast, so I don’t think I would have gotten very far,” Stanley replied.

He’ll have a chance to make an impact once again next weekend when the Hawkeyes travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan to take on the Wolverines.