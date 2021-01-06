Hawkeyes Head Coach Tom Brands gets emotional about season

The Iowa Hawkeyes Wrestling Program are eyeing title number 24. After their season got cut short last year, Iowa returns 9 All-Americans including Dan Hodge Trophy winner Spencer Lee.

The Hawkeye will wrestle a conference only schedule, Head Coach Tom Brands spoke out about teams saying Iowa was scared to schedule them.

“Because the propaganda is used against us. You know what I’m talking about. It’s hard when the propaganda is going against you. They can say, Iowa is ducking institution X and institution Y. Well, we have a policy that we can’t wrestle anybody outside the Big Ten until the national tournament. How are we ducking you? That narrative was put out there by the nit, nit, nit minis of the world in the sport of wrestling. It hurt the Big Ten. That’s my competitive edge coming out.”

Iowa will certainly have a chip on their shoulder this season, as they start the year at home on January 10th against Nebraska.