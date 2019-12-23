Hawkeyes honoring Hayden Fry by removing Tigerhawks from helmets at Holiday Bowl

Wide receiver Tevaun Smith #4 celebrates with Kevonte Martin-Manley #11 of the Iowa Hawkeyes after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats on November 1, 2014 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Tigerhawks were removed from the left side of the helmets to honor veterans. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The University of Iowa announced Monday that it will honor Hayden Fry by removing the Tigerhawk from the helmets the Hawkeyes will wear when they play USC on Friday at the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

It is the third time both Tigerhawks have been removed from the helmet for a football game.

The first was November 2, 1991, the day after six lives were lost in a shooting on the University of Iowa campus. The second was the 1996 Alamo Bowl, when Diane Mitchell, the mother of Iowa linebacker Mark Mitchell, was killed in a car crash on the way to San Antonio, Texas.

Various Veterans Day helmets have left the left side blank in recent years, including 2011, 2014, 2017 and this year on November 16. The Hawkeyes beat undefeated Minnesota 23-19 in Kinnick Stadium that day.

On those occasions, the right side of the helmet usually has a stars and stripes Tigerhawk, but in 2014, it was a camouflage pattern.

Fry was Iowa’s head coach from 1979-98. He won three Big Ten Conference championships, took the Hawkeyes to 14 bowl games, and introduced the Tigerhawk logo to the athletics department, a logo that has become one of the most recognizable symbols in sports.

Fry passed away December 17 at the age of 90.

The Hawkeye helmet will be without the Tigerhawk, but it will include a decal honoring former UI Athletics Director Bump Elliott. Elliott was Iowa’s director of athletics from 1970-91. He passed away Dec. 7, 2019.

Elliott and Fry are both members of the College Football Hall of Fame. Fry is a member of the Holiday Bowl Hall of Fame.

No. 16 Iowa (9-3, 7-3) faces No. 22 Southern California (8-4) at the 2019 Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CT. The game is televised on FS1. For ticket and bowl game information, visit hawkeyesports.com/bowlcentral.

No Tigerhawks on Friday to honor Coach Fry. #Hawkeyes https://t.co/pm09sxs5PC — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) December 23, 2019

Considering Hayden Fry was responsible for the iconic Tigerhawk, this is either an odd choice or the perfect one. I'll trust Kirk on this and go with the latter. #Hawkeyes https://t.co/AfHMJhU06K — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 23, 2019

