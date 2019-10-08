Hawkeyes hoping to build off of great defensive performance

Iowa held Michigan to just 271 total yards of offense, nearly 200 fewer yards than the Wolverines had averaged this season.

“We had really good gap integrity for the most part and people were fitting where they needed to fit,” said junior defensive end Chauncey Golston. “It was just really good team defense. We just came up short.”

“I think in the run game today we played decent,” added junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa. “We stopped the run pretty well and played our gaps well. In the pass rush, there is more pressure that we can get. We had a lot of opportunities. The ball was on the ground a lot today. We had opportunities to take the ball and we didn’t take advantage of some of them. We’re gonna get better than that. I wouldn’t say it was any more production, but we gotta be more consistent. It can’t just be the ends doing well and it can’t just be the tackles doing well.”