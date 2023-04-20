The Iowa football team will be hosting its annual open practice on Saturday.

The practice begins at 10:45 a.m. at Kinnick Stadium, and gates open an hour prior at 9:45. The open session will conclude spring practices.

Fans can get their first look at quarterback Cade McNamara in black and gold, although it’s unclear how much we will see of him as he eases his way back from surgery. Fans should get a good look at backup Joe Labas, who led them to a 21-0 win over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl.

The defense returns stars like Cooper DeJean, Deontae Craig and Jay Higgins. Kicker Drew Stevens told us he can comfortably make kicks from 60 yards out — Saturday will be his first opportunity to prove it.

