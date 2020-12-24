Hawkeyes’ Ihmir Smith-Marsette declares for NFL Draft

Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs for a touchdown past Talanoa Hufanga #15 of the USC Trojans during the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium on December 27, 2019 in San Diego, California. Iowa won 49-24. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette announced on social media Thursday that he is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Smith-Marsette finishes his Iowa career with 110 receptions for 1,615 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for four touchdowns.

Although his final play as a Hawkeye was getting injured on a flip in the end zone after a 53-yard touchdown against Wisconsin, Smith-Marsette might be best remembered for how he finished 2019. He had three touchdowns three different ways — receiving, rushing and kickoff returning — in a 49-24 win over USC in the Holiday Bowl. That followed the regular season finale at Nebraska, in which he scored on a 95-yard kickoff return and a 45-yard reverse.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette stated he was going to do bull horns but as he got closer he decided to do a flip. “Do I regret it? No. Would I do it again? Yeah!” Hawkeyes WR had 140 yards and two touchdowns on his Senior Day. @HawkeyeHQ — Corey Rholdon (@Corey_RholdonTV) December 13, 2020

140 yards, 2 TDs and one backflip. It was a pretty good Senior Day for @HawkeyeFootball receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette! @HawkeyeHQ @DustinLNolan @_ihmirr_ https://t.co/ZOuTWSBk4T — Corey Rholdon (@Corey_RholdonTV) December 14, 2020

End zone cell phone: My view of @_ihmirr_'s 12-yard touchdown reception in the second half. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Hwgi1wiI93 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

Here's @_ihmirr_ Smith-Marsette coming around the corner and into the end zone on his 45-yard touchdown run. Nate Stanley provides the escort and encouragement. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/49JnMawVr3 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 30, 2019

End zone cell phone: My view of the 6-yard TD run by Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the 2nd quarter. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Q15lk6MjSq — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019