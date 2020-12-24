Hawkeyes’ Ihmir Smith-Marsette declares for NFL Draft

Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette announced on social media Thursday that he is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Smith-Marsette finishes his Iowa career with 110 receptions for 1,615 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for four touchdowns.
Although his final play as a Hawkeye was getting injured on a flip in the end zone after a 53-yard touchdown against Wisconsin, Smith-Marsette might be best remembered for how he finished 2019. He had three touchdowns three different ways — receiving, rushing and kickoff returning — in a 49-24 win over USC in the Holiday Bowl. That followed the regular season finale at Nebraska, in which he scored on a 95-yard kickoff return and a 45-yard reverse.