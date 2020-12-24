Hawkeyes’ Ihmir Smith-Marsette declares for NFL Draft

Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs for a touchdown past Talanoa Hufanga #15 of the USC Trojans during the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium on December 27, 2019 in San Diego, California. Iowa won 49-24. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette announced on social media Thursday that he is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Smith-Marsette finishes his Iowa career with 110 receptions for 1,615 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for four touchdowns.

Although his final play as a Hawkeye was getting injured on a flip in the end zone after a 53-yard touchdown against Wisconsin, Smith-Marsette might be best remembered for how he finished 2019. He had three touchdowns three different ways — receiving, rushing and kickoff returning — in a 49-24 win over USC in the Holiday Bowl. That followed the regular season finale at Nebraska, in which he scored on a 95-yard kickoff return and a 45-yard reverse.

