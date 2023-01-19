The Hawkeyes were hoping to extend their win streak to five games Wednesday night against Northwestern. But, the Wildcats could only field six players and the game has been rescheduled for January 31. The Hawkeyes have begun looking ahead to their battle against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, and Fran McCaffery had a previous bout in mind this afternoon.

“Last year we couldn’t go to Ohio State,” McCaffery said, referring to the Hawkeyes facing the Buckeyes 16 days after 2021’s game was originally scheduled. “Just get ready for the next one. We’ve done this before.”

As far as the dynamics of the game being postponed, McCaffery said he and Wildcat head coach Chris Collins had an honest discussion.

“He’s not trying to pull anything. He’s like, ‘I’m down six guys. I can’t do it’,” McCaffery shared. “Then it goes to the league. These are not easy solutions as you get later on in the season. There’s just not many dates left.”

Forward Kris Murray says the key for the Hawkeyes is to keep the same preparation process.

“Just keep preparing how you’ve been preparing these last four games,” Murray said. “Just play as hard as you can cause we know we got tough road game coming up.”

Payton Sandfort shared that the team had an off day yesterday, but the team is still finding ways to stay engaged despite the time off.

“People were in here getting shots up left and right on their own. We’re still in a good mindset and just keep it rolling through Saturday.”

The Hawkeyes will have plenty of time to practice, and more time to play next week. Iowa will then play three games in seven days, with the trio of Michigan State, No. 23 Rutgers and Northwestern on the schedule beginning Thursday. Iowa’s game against Rutgers on January 29 will be the first home game in two weeks. Iowa currently sits at 12-6 (4-3 in the Big Ten).

