The Ohio State Buckeyes have lost 11 of their last 12. Can you take a guess who the one is? You guessed it: A 93-77 win over Iowa on January 21.

“They were a team that was struggling going into that game,” Kris Murray remembered. “We let them get hot, and now they’re struggling again. So it’s kind of the same situation.”

Connor McCaffery remembers that night in Columbus as a failure in preparation.

“We’ve got to be more prepared than we were previously,” McCaffery recalled. “Definitely want some revenge this time around because we just didn’t play well. I think that there’ll be some added motivation for sure to get them back.”

The 16-9 Hawkeyes are no stranger to the disappointing home loss, but they certainly respect the reeling 11-14 Buckeyes. Iowa hasn’t lost at home in 2023, while Ohio State has only earned one victory on the road all year. If the Hawkeyes win, they will be one step closer to separating from the rest of the Big Ten pack.

Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m.

