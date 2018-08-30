Hawkeye Headquarters

Hawkeyes inexperienced offensive line prepares for NIU

Hawkeyes untested offensive line set for NIU

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 10:01 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 10:01 PM CDT

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The Iowa Hawkeyes will face NIU this Saturday with an inexperienced offensive line. 

Suspensions to tackles Alaric Jackson and Tristian Wirfs force Head Coach Kirk Ferentz to give first time starts to senior Dalton Ferguson and redshirt freshmen Mark Kallenberger with junior Levi Paulsen rotating in throughout the game. 

Iowa takes on NIU this Saturday with kick-off scheduled for 2:30. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected