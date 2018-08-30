Hawkeyes inexperienced offensive line prepares for NIU

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The Iowa Hawkeyes will face NIU this Saturday with an inexperienced offensive line.

Suspensions to tackles Alaric Jackson and Tristian Wirfs force Head Coach Kirk Ferentz to give first time starts to senior Dalton Ferguson and redshirt freshmen Mark Kallenberger with junior Levi Paulsen rotating in throughout the game.

Iowa takes on NIU this Saturday with kick-off scheduled for 2:30.