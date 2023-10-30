Brian Ferentz is out. Beth Goetz, Iowa’s Interim Director of Athletics Chair, announced Monday that the Hawkeyes’ offensive coordinator will not return to the program after the team’s bowl game.

“After conversations with head coach Kirk Ferentz, coach Brian Ferentz and President Wilson, I informed Brian that our intention is for him to be with us through the bowl game, but this is his last season with the program,” Goetz said in a news release. “Making this known today is in the best interest of the program and its loyal fans; it provides clarity during this pivotal time in the schedule.”

Ferentz, whose contract was amended in February to include “designated performance objectives” of seven wins and 25 points per game, had said in April that he was “at peace” if 2023 is his last as Iowa’s offensive coordinator. The Hawkeyes are currently averaging 19.5 points per game, but have six wins, making them bowl-eligible.

Here is the full statement from Goetz:

“Anyone who loves Iowa football recognizes both the success and challenges that have brought attention to our program this season. Our struggles on offense coupled with the offensive coordinator’s contract make this a unique situation.

It is not my practice to be involved in assistant coaching decisions and certainly not to make public such a change during a season. Our priority is to put all our student-athletes in the best position to have both short-term and long-term success, on and off the field. Our football team has a group of outstanding young men and talented athletes, who at 6-2, have a lot to play for. As a former athlete, I know every opportunity to put on the jersey is a cherished one.

As Hawkeyes, let’s continue to support all our coaches, staff and student-athletes in their pursuit of a Big Ten Championship and bowl game victory.”

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)