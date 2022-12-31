Jack Campbell learned after Saturday’s Music City Bowl that his grandfather died in a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Nashville on Friday.

According to police, William Smith, Jr., 76, of Waterloo, Iowa, was hit by a vehicle while crossing a street.

It happened just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday in the 1800 block of West End Avenue in Nashville and involved a hotel van, according to our sister station WKRN.

The University of Iowa handed out a news release to media covering the Music City Bowl after the game.

“Our hearts are with Jack and his entire family as they grieve the tragic death of their grandfather and father, William Smith, Jr.,” Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said in the release. “We know Mr. Smith was a strong influence on his grandson and a faithful Hawkeye football supporter. All of us – players, coaches and staff members – will keep the Campbell family in our thoughts and prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

This was handed out to assembled media. William Smith Jr. passed away in a vehicle-pedestrian accident last night. His parents withheld the information from Jack until after the game https://t.co/jBU9rJiH2C pic.twitter.com/84X2DWXiUa — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) December 31, 2022

Here is the full text of the news release from the Hawkeyes:

The grandfather of Iowa football player Jack Campbell passed away late Friday evening following a vehicle-pedestrian accident.

William Smith, Jr., age 76, of Waterloo, Iowa, was the victim of the incident which involved one vehicle. Smith was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

“Our hearts are with Jack and his entire family as they grieve the tragic death of their grandfather and father, William Smith, Jr.,” said Moon Family head football coach Kirk Ferentz. “We know Mr. Smith was a strong influence on his grandson and a faithful Hawkeye football supporter. All of us – players, coaches and staff members – will keep the Campbell family in our thoughts and prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

Jack’s parents told him about his grandfather’s passing after the Music City Bowl game ended. His parents made the decision to wait to share this devastating news so that Jack would have one last time to play with his Iowa Hawkeye teammates. William Smith is the father of Jen Campbell, Jack’s stepmother.