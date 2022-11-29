Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell was named the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday.

The Big Ten will announce its offensive awards Wednesday.

Campbell also was named first-team All-Big Ten by both league head coaches and the media.

Campbell earned first-team honors for a second straight year after recording 118 tackles in 12 games. The Cedar Falls, Iowa, native is a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy and the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker. He is the third Hawkeye under Ferentz to be named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, joining lineman Daviyon Nixon (2020) and linebacker Josey Jewell (2017) and the second Hawkeye to be voted the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, joining Jewell in 2017.

Defensive teammates joining Campbell in earning first-team honors are defensive back Riley Moss (by the coaches) and defensive back Cooper DeJean (by the media).

Linebacker Seth Benson, defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness and defensive end Joe Evans were second-team selections. Defensive tackles Logan Lee and Noah Shannon and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather were honorable mentions.