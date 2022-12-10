Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell and punter Tory Taylor were named to the Football Writers Association of America All-America Team on Friday.

That makes back-to-back years on the FWAA first team for Campbell, this year’s winner of the National Football Foundation’s William V. Campbell Trophy, the Butkus Award and the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year.

“Partnering with the Cotton Bowl Classic each year to name this team and honor these standouts is always special. Making these teams is an honor that will stick with players long after they leave their campuses,” said FWAA President David Ubben of The Athletic. “There are always so many deserving talents but it’s great to see big names we know like Will Anderson, Jack Campbell and Olusegun Oluwatimi have big-time seasons once again but it’s also incredible to see our team reflect the breakout season TCU enjoyed this year. It’s always difficult to narrow down the team but it’s also a sign of strength in the sport when there are so many deserving candidates at so many positions. College football’s on-field product is in great shape.”

Since 1945, the FWAA All-America Team has been among the five teams used to formulate the NCAA’s annual consensus All-America team, which will be announced next week. Since the 2002 season, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), The Associated Press, The Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation have joined the FWAA as the five designated selectors by the NCAA.

With a pick on one of the three teams yet to be announced, Campbell will become the 29th Iowa player to earn consensus All-America status. He previously was named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation team.

Here is the complete FWAA All-America first team:

OFFENSE

QB Caleb Williams, USC (6-1, 215, So., Washington, D.C.)

RB Blake Corum, Michigan (5-8, 210, Jr., Marshall, Va.)

RB Bijan Robinson, Texas (6-0, 222, Jr., Tucson, Ariz.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State (6-4, 205, Jr., Philadelphia, Pa.)

WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee (6-0, 185, Jr., Irmo, S.C.)

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia (6-4, 230, So., Napa, Calif.)

OL Steve Avila, TCU (6-4, 330, Sr., Arlington, Texas)

OL Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State (6-6, 310, Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio)

OL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (6-4, 320, Sr., Flossmoor, Ill.)

OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (6-4, 315, Jr., Park Ridge, Ill.)

C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan (6-3, 307, Gr., Upper Marlboro, Md.)

DEFENSE

DL Jalen Carter, Georgia (6-3, 300, Jr., Apopka, Fla.)

DL Calijah Kancey, Pitt (6-0, 280, Jr., Miami, Fla.)

DL Tuli Tuipulotu, USC (6-4, 290, Jr., Hawthorne, Calif.)

DL Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (6-6, 275, Sr., Henderson, Texas)

LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (6-4, 243, So., Hampton, Ga.)

LB Jack Campbell, Iowa (6-5, 246, Sr., Cedar Falls, Iowa)

LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati (6-0, 235, Sr., Cincinnati, Ohio)

DB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State (6-0, 180, Jr., Grenada, Miss.)

DB Clark Phillips III, Utah (5-10, 183, So., Lakewood, Calif.)

DB Chris Smith, Georgia (5-11, 195, Sr., Atlanta, Ga.)

DB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois (6-0, 180, Jr., Pensacola, Fla.)

