Three Hawkeyes were unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selections by the conference’s coaches and media.

Cooper DeJean was named to the first team as a defensive back and as a return specialist. Joining him on the top squad announced Tuesday are linebacker Jay Higgins and punter Tory Taylor.

In addition, Taylor was named the Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year – the first time a punter has earned that award twice. He previously won in 2020.

DeJean also was named the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and the Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year.

DeJean is the sixth Hawkeye to be voted the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year since the award was introduced in 2011, following Micah Hyde (2012), Desmond King (2015), Josh Jackson (2016), Amani Hooker (2017) and Riley Moss (2021). DeJean joins former Hawkeyes Ihmir Smith-Marsette (2018) and Charlie Jones (2021) as winners of the Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year.

DeJean had 41 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and five pass breakups in 10 games before a regular-season-ending injury. DeJean didn’t allow a touchdown pass in nearly 400 snaps in coverage in 2023.

Taylor leads the Big Ten and ranks third nationally with a 47.7-yard punting average on 79 punts – the most in FBS – in 2023. He has 31 punts of more than 50 yards and five punts of 60 or more. Twenty-nine of Taylor’s punts have been downed inside the 20, 11 inside the 10 and six inside the 5. Taylor set the Hawkeyes’ single-season punt yardage mark for a third consecutive season and holds both the career punts and career yardage records.

Higgins has a Big Ten-best 141 tackles, which is the best total from a Power 5 player and ranked third nationally. Higgins has the sixth-highest total in school history with two games of 15 or more tackles and eight games with 10 or more.

The Hawkeyes won their third Big Ten West title and will face Michigan in the Big Ten Football Championship Game on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The full list of honored Hawkeyes:

FIRST TEAM

LB Jay Higgins (coaches; media)

DB Cooper DeJean (coaches; media)

P Tory Taylor (coaches; media)

RS Cooper DeJean (coaches; media)

SECOND TEAM

DB Sebastian Castro (media)

THIRD TEAM

DL Joe Evans (media)

LB Nick Jackson (media)

PK Drew Stevens (coaches)

HONORABLE MENTION

DL Yahya Black (coaches media); DB Sebastian Castro (coaches); DL Deontae Craig (media); DL Joe Evans (coaches); LB Nick Jackson (coaches); DL Logan Lee (coaches; media); DB Quinn Schulte (coaches; media); PK Drew Stevens (media)