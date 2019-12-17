Hawkeyes’ Jordan Bohannon out for season

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 22: Jordan Bohannon #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with teammates after defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats 79-72 in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jordan Bohannon will undergo hip surgery and miss the rest of Hawkeyes basketball season, the University of Iowa announced Monday.

The senior guard will have the procedure done on his left hip Thursday at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. The recovery is typically 6-9 months.

“I could not have more respect for Jordan and the way in which he has fought to get back on the court for this team,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said. “Ultimately, I want what is best for Jordan, knowing that he will work even harder following Thursday’s procedure.”

“It has been an incredibly difficult last six-to-nine months dealing with what I’ve had to go through,” said Bohannon. “The unwavering support from Hawkeye nation, team, coaches, friends and family has meant the world to me. I’m looking forward to finally being 100 percent and will be doing everything I can to help this team out from the sidelines the rest of the season.”



Bohannon had the same procedure successfully performed on his right hip in May and played in 10 games this season, averaging 8.8 points and 3.3 assists. According to the university, pain developed in his left hip during the past couple of months that ultimately resulted in the decision for additional surgery.