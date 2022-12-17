Iowa has lost available bodies ahead of the Music City Bowl via the transfer portal, now they lose another player preparing for his future. All-American safety Kaevon Merriweather is choosing to skip the Music City bowl while he prepares for the NFL draft.

The Hawkeyes’ senior strong safety received second team All-America recognition for his play this season. Merriweather won Big Ten player of the week for his play against Rutgers, scoring a touchdown off a fumble recovery and snagging an interception.

Merriweather anchored the back end of Iowa’s defense every game of the 2022 season. He recorded three interceptions and six pass deflections in 12 starts. He finishes his Hawkeye career with four total interceptions, 12 pass deflections and 118 total tackles in 45 games played.

