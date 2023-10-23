Hawkeyes basketball star Kate Martin is getting to know the Quad Cities area pretty well before the 2023-24 season officially tips off.

After hosting a camp in DeWitt and serving as a guest of honor at PHry PHest in Davenport this summer, Martin will be talking to Blue Grass Elementary students on Thursday about hard work, perseverance, leadership and the Hawkeyes’ impact on the popularity of women’s sports.

“We are fortunate enough to have a lot of students involved in athletics,” principal Sara J. Gott said. “We’re looking to focus on hard work, breaking barriers, and the power of having dreams and wanting to achieve them. I think these will be the most important outcomes.”

And it turns out Martin’s aunt works at the school, so Gott said the visit made “perfect sense.”

Martin and Iowa open the season on November 6, hosting FDU at 6:30 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

