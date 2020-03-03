Hawkeyes’ Kathleen Doyle named Big Ten Player of the Year

Iowa women’s basketball player Kathleen Doyle was named the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year on Monday.

Doyle becomes the sixth Hawkeye recipient and third in a row after Megan Gustafson won the past two. 

The award is voted on by the coaches and media.

The Hawkeyes senior also earned unanimous first team All-Big Ten honors.

She registered double figures in all of Iowa’s 18 conference games — including two 30-point games and seven 20-point games — and averaged 19.8 points and a conference-leading 6.3 assists.

Iowa sophomore Monika Czinano earned first team All-Big Ten honors from the media and second team from the coaches, Iowa senior Makenzie Meyer earned second team All-Big Ten honors from both and was named Iowa’s Sportsmanship Award honoree, and McKenna Warnock was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team by the coaches.

The No. 19 Hawkeyes open the 2020 Big Ten Tournament on Friday, facing the winner of Thursday’s matchup between sixth-seeded Ohio State and the winner of Wednesday’s game between 11-seed Minnesota and 14-seed Penn State.

