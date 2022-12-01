Hawkeyes wide receiver Keagan Johnson announced on social media Thursday that he has entered the transfer portal.

“I have made memories that will last forever, and I have created bond that I will always cherish,” Johnson said.

The sophomore was injured for most of 2022 after being listed as a first-team receiver in the spring. He caught two passes for 11 yards.

In 2021, Johnson played in 13 games — starting nine — and had 18 catches for 352 yards and two touchdowns.