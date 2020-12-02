Hawkeyes keep improving after undefeated November

The Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball team is starting 2-0 after back-to-back blowouts in Iowa City at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. There's a lot to be excited for if you're a Hawkeye fan, but the players and coaches are looking at these past two games as learning opportunities.

"I think our second half today we got a little comfortable," said Luka Garza, in reference to his team's performance against the Southern Eagles. "We gave up some offensive rebounds. They had 19 offensive boards and we can't let that happen. We're going to get beat by teams if we let them get that many offensive boards. For us, that was a big thing in the locker room after the game. Just not get comfortable no matter what the lead is and control the boards. As a leader I have to better, I have to push our team to close out better than we did tonight."