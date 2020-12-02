Hawkeyes keep improving after undefeated November

The Iowa Hawkeyes went 4-0 in the month of November, and big reason for that has been the growth and development of the players. Tight end Shaun Beyer has learned from some of the best tight ends in all of football, and he believes that is one of the reason why he is having a successful 2020.
Grad transfer Jack Heflin has always dreamed of wearing the Black and Gold, now the defensive end is a key player for the Hawkeyes defensive line. Iowa will look to push their winning streak to four as they face Illinois on Saturday.