A flutter in her eyes at just 6 weeks old led Audrey Schneller’s parents to seek out answers.

Tests ruled out seizures and that’s where the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital’s pediatric ophthalmology department comes in.

Doctors discovered Audrey had virtually no vision in her left eye and very little in her right eye due to folds in her retinas.

Genetic testing showed Audrey’s retinal issues and microcephaly were linked to a mutation in the KIF11 gene. Her particular mutation was just the 13th to be identified in the gene.

Audrey was fitted with glasses, had laser surgery and wore an eye patch.

Audrey, now 7, is the Kid Captain for Iowa-Iowa State game on Saturday. She’s in second grade in Waukee and enjoys dance, singing and art.

Kid Captain is in its 13th year, a partnership between the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories.