The Kid Captain for the Hawkeyes’ game against Northwestern will be a girl from Camanche.
The nine-year-old overcame a rare brain tumor. It wasn’t cancerous, but still took a big toll on her young life, battling headaches and eye pain for years.
“I lived seven years with just complete blackouts basically every time I blinked,” Elyna Clements said.
After starting second grade, she began to worry.
“I was definitely scared, which I feel like anyone would be scared.”
She was taken to a local doctor where she passed all of vision screenings. But shortly after, her family began noticing a difference in her character.
The doctor discovered that Elyna had a mass behind her eye.
Doctors at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital discovered that Elyna had a rare brain tumor called craniopharyngioma.
A year later after undergoing a nine-hour procedure, the family began seeing Elyna get back to what they were used to.
Elyna still experiences some lingering affects, but says she has learned a lot during this process. And is proud to be sharing her story with others.
“I think I’ve come really far from that and I think and I kind of understand a little more of what a brain tumor is,” Elyna said. “I was definitely hoping that it would go smoothly and I could get out pretty soon. I was there longer than I expected — but I’m here.”
She’s also proud to be a new Kid Captain.
“My parents didn’t tell me that they were submitting my story, and when I was told, I was so excited,” Elyna said. “I just wanted to tell everyone immediately but I couldn’t.”
For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.