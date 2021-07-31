Hawkeyes’ Kids Day at Kinnick returns August 14

Two weeks from today, Kids Day at Kinnick will return to Iowa City.

The Iowa football team will open the gates to this free event at 11 a.m. on August 14, with the team’s practice scheduled to begin at noon.

Due to COVID safety measures, there will be no autographs this year, but free schedule posters and rosters will be available again as you enter.

The 2021 Kid Captains will join players on the field for photos following an exclusive tour of Kinnick Stadium.

The Kid Captain program, a partnership between the Hawkeyes and the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital that started in 2009, is returning this season after being postponed for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Twelve current and former patients are selected to have their stories highlighted throughout the football season.

Fans attending Kids Day should enter Kinnick Stadium at Gate A (south end zone), Gate B (southwest corner), and Gate H (northwest corner). Regular season game-day search procedures will be in place and fans will be allowed to sit in the south and west stands.

Free parking will be available on hard surface lots, but normal fees will be charged in the ramps. Concession stands will have reduced prices, a limited menu, and are now cashless. Only debit or credit cards will be accepted.

Kids Day at Kinnick is presented by the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.