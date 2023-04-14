Kris Murray and Filip Rebraca were named co-winners of the 2023 Chris Street Award at the Iowa men’s basketball team’s award ceremony Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Chris Street Award is presented annually to the Hawkeyes who “best exemplify the spirit, enthusiasm and intensity of Chris Street.” Street was an Iowa basketball player who died in an auto accident in 1993, midway through his junior year.

Murray was a consensus third-team All-American and was a unanimous all-conference selection. Murray averaged a team-best 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds and was the only Division I player to average 20-plus points, 7-plus rebounds, one block, and make 65-plus 3-pointers in 2023. He declared for the NBA draft last week.

Rebraca ranked second on the Hawkeyes in points (14.1) and rebounds (7.5) per game, while ranking first in field goal percentage (.571) and free throws made (108) and attempted (161).

The Hawkeyes finished the season 19-14 and made the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive year.

Here is the full list of Iowa’s team awards:

CHRIS STREET AWARD

Kris Murray and Filip Rebraca

TOP PLAYMAKERS

Connor McCaffery and Tony Perkins

NEWCOMERS OF THE YEAR

Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

Filip Rebraca and Payton Sandfort

TOP REBOUNDERS

Kris Murray and Filip Rebraca

ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARD

Payton Sandfort

KENNY ARNOLD HAWKEYE SPIRIT AWARD

Connor McCaffery and Patrick McCaffery

