Iowa’s Kris Murray announced on Friday that he has declared for early entry to the NBA.

“It’s time for the next chapter in my basketball journey,” the junior forward posted on social media. “With that being said, I will be entering my name into the 2023 NBA Draft.”

Murray led the Hawkeyes with 20.2 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game, 1.2 blocks per game and 66 3-pointers made, landing at 21st nationally for scoring average.

He was the only Division I player to average 20-plus points, 7-plus rebounds, 1-plus block and make 65-plus 3-pointers in 2023.

Murray, an all-Big Ten first-team honoree and consensus third-team All-American, became the first Hawkeye in 45 years to hit 30/20 with 31 points and 20 rebounds against Georgia Tech.

His father, former Hawkeye Kenyon Murray, shared his support on social media:

“So excited for you!! Your hard work, dedication and patience has led you to this point. Those same qualities will propel you on your new journey!”

The Sacramento Kings made his twin brother, Keegan Murray, the No. 4 pick in the NBA Draft last year, the highest a Hawkeyes basketball player has ever been taken.

