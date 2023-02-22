He’s not just Keegan Murray’s twin brother: He’s an elite NBA prospect who’s passed every challenge with flying colors. Iowa Hawkeyes junior Kris Murray is one of the few upperclassmen that should have NBA scouts’ full attention.

Murray is a near-lock for All Big-Ten. His 20.7 points per game are the second best in the conference. He’s the only player to be top 10 in field goal percentage, free throw percentage and 3-pointers. His 8.2 rebounds per game are fifth in the nation. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Murray is the textbook definition of a pro-level 4.

He’s also had a few signature games this year — plenty to choose from at that.

You could go with his effortless 28-point, 14-rebound, three-steal outing against Minnesota last week. His 31-point, 20-rebound performance at Georgia Tech isn’t too shabby, either. Or maybe his 30 & 10 game against No. 15 Indiana — where he wasn’t awarded a single second of rest.

Kris has lived up to the hype and then some.

It’s not unusual for an underclassman to dominate as foundational pieces on a power five team. The “one-and-done” expression exists for a reason. Elite high school talents are expected to thrive early in college basketball. Additionally, pro prospects that elect to spend an extra season in the barracks are collectively viewed as “low ceiling” players, like Kris’s brother Keegan.

Potential draft class peers, like Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, will play one year in the NBA G League before taking their talents to the NBA. Kris Murray is expected to declare for the NBA Draft following the end of the season. He’ll be 23 when he plays his first NBA game.

There’s nothing wrong with that. But Murray elected to take the less sexy route and play his third season with the Hawkeyes — pushing off the NBA Draft for one more year. His breed is of the anomaly, not the conventional.

An edge that Murray will unequivocally have: The opportunity to evolve into an elite college basketball player, and everything that comes with that. To learn from veteran leaders like Luka Garza, Jordan Bohannon and current teammate Connor McCaffery — who’s witnessed Murray’s ascension firsthand.

“He’s speaking up more, and he would never do that earlier in his career,” McCaffery said.

“That also comes with just learning. Last year was the second year. He was still learning so much. So when you don’t really know what to say, it’s harder to consistently speak up if you’re not sure of yourself. You can see it this year, he’s just been a better role model in every way.”

“I lead with my actions,” Kris Murray said. “We definitely have vocal leaders, especially Connor, so I’m kind of one that when I talk, I feel like people respect it.”

Murray started one game his first two years. He’s now been thrust into a leadership role in the locker room, and on the court. He has had the ball in his hands much more, and has shown his evolution on the court. I’ll share an example of Murray’s growth as a player: At No. 1 Purdue a few weeks ago.

Kris Murray calmly kept the ball on a pick and roll — with 7-foot-4 Zach Edey in his sights. Instead of challenging the Big Ten’s second-leading shot blocker, Murray casually strolled down the baseline, circled Edey and created a sizable opening for a layup — and a foul from the trailing Edey.

Oh, and he had 24 points on 10-for-16 shooting in that game.

It was yet another example of Murray’s maturity on the court — combined with an unwavering patience and stoicism. He avoided making a mistake he made earlier in the season.

“I’m just trying not to force my dribble as much. Early in the year I feel like I did a little bit, which resulted in steals and just me turning the ball over a lot more,” Murray said.

The uptick in attention was something Murray had to adapt to quickly. College basketball saw this outburst coming — he was preseason All-Big Ten. But on top of doubling his scoring output and minutes per game, being able to seamlessly handle double teams may be the most impressive part of his breakthrough season.

“He’s handled that really well,” Connor McCaffery said about his teammate. “I mean, he’s seen a lot of coverages. I think it helps that he got to see a lot of it. You’ve seen different kinds of defenders that people try to throw out little guys, strong guys, bigger guys, I feel like at this point, he’s kind of seen it all with double teams, and he’s just going to continue to learn and be able to play through those.”

For Kris, it’s symbol of admiration.

“I’m going to have to get used to just double teams and more focus on me,” Murray said. “I think I’ve came a long way this year in doing that and also just confidence for me, like a sign of respect for you to get that much attention on the offensive end. It does. I definitely feel it gives me like confidence to that. Teams will be paying a lot of attention to me, and I have to be creative.”

Earlier in November, Murray burst into the national spotlight with a 31-point, 20-rebound masterclass against Georgia Tech. Keegan’s brother left quite an impression on Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner.

“He’s a really good player,” Pastner said. “I know his brother is in the pros — if Kris plays like that, he’s going to be right there with his brother.”

Murray’s own head coach had some thoughts of his own from that November win.

“He’s way more comfortable,” Fran McCaffery said. “Whether it’s making plays off the dribble, whether it’s posting up whether it’s playing in transition, whether it’s playing against zone, whether it’s playing against smaller, quicker guys or bigger, more physical guys. He’s been through it now. Last year was a really good year for him. Played a little bit the year before, but his body also grew and he’s in a great place.”

Keegan Murray, of course, is a former first team All-American, and was drafted fourth overall by the Sacramento Kings in last year’s NBA Draft. Preceding his entrance to the pros, he was a 23 PPG scorer in black and gold — and knows the obstacles Kris is overcoming right now.

The two brothers still keep up — every day.

“I talk to him every day, I Facetime him every day,” Keegan Murray said. “We’ve kept in touch — I haven’t seen him since August.”

The two watch each other’s games when they can, and Kris got to watch Keegan play at the NBA rising stars game last Friday. Keegan returned the favor and caught Iowa vs. Northwestern that Sunday. Keegan trying to find his way in the NBA, and Kris wearing (metaphorically speaking) his brother’s old shoes as the captain of the Hawkeyes.

“There’s some similarities to it,” Kris Murray said.

The Murrays are hilariously emotion-less. But even Kris has had his moments of passion this season. Whether it’s throwing the ball into the air after Iowa took down No. 15 Indiana, or pumping his fist after a pivotal and-1. No. 24 is a different player.

Next month, Murray will lead his Hawkeyes into the Big Ten Tournament just as his identical twin did in 2022. Everybody and their grandmother knew Kris Murray would be ready to carry the torch in ’23, but he ran with it and then some. He’ll cap a season that everybody expected with excellence that superseded those standards anyways.

