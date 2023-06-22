The Portland Trail Blazers selected Iowa forward Kris Murray with the 23rd overall pick in the NBA draft.

Murray started 29 games for the Hawkeyes in 2022-2023, earning consensus All Big-Ten and third team All-American honors. Now he joins his brother Keegan in the NBA as back-to-back first round picks.

Murray is just the 61st Hawkeye to hear his name called in the NBA draft, and its just the second time in the last 20 years a first round pick hailed from Iowa City.

