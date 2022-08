Iowa junior guard Kylie Feuerbach suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament of her right knee in a team workout earlier this week and will miss the upcoming women’s basketball season, P. Sue Beckwith head coach Lisa Bluder announced Friday.

Feuerbach is scheduled to undergo surgery later this month.

Feuerbach played in all 32 games for the Hawkeyes last season after transferring from Iowa State, averaging 3.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and one assist.