The name’s Jackson. Not Action Jackson, but all-American Coastal Conference linebacker Nick Jackson. Coming to Iowa City from Charlottesville, Virginia. The former Virginia linebacker announced his commitment to transfer to Iowa.

Long story short: It’s a big get for the Hawkeyes. They’re losing the nucleus of their defense to the draft in Jack Campbell and Seth Benson. Not to mention Jestin Jacobs, who would’ve filled that void, transferred to Oregon. So who exactly is Iowa getting?

Nick Jackson, a grad transfer, has an impressive resume. He’s started three years for the Cavaliers, recording 100+ tackles in each. In 2022, he led the ACC in tackles and landed on second team all-conference for the second consecutive year. In his career, he’s notched 20 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and eight pass breakups.

The dude can play, and is the second Virginia Cavalier to make his way to Iowa City, following OL Daijon Parker.

Here’s the full press release:

The University of Iowa football program has added graduate transfer Nick Jackson to its fall roster.

Nick Jackson

Linebacker

6-1, 234, Senior

Atlanta, Ga. (The Lovett School)

Virginia

Hawk Item – – Will join Iowa program as a graduate transfer from Virginia.

At Virginia – – Career totals include starting 33 of 46 games played . . . 354 tackles, including 161 solo tackles and 193 assists . . . also has 20 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks, with eight pass break-ups and one forced fumble.

2022 Honors – – Second-team All-ACC . . . Associated Press second-team All-ACC . . . third-team All-ACC by Phil Steele . . . named ACC Linebacker of the Week (Oct. 31) . . . named Virginia defensive MVP following the season . . . named to the NSCA Strength and Conditioning All-America Team based on academic achievement, personal integrity, athletic accomplishments and dedication to strength and conditioning . . . first-team VaSID all-state selection . . . named to preseason watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Butkus Award and 2023 Senior Bowl . . . named preseason second-team All-ACC by Athlon Sports, Phil Steele and Pick Six Previews . . . 2022 – – Started nine of 10 games in which he saw action . . . led the ACC and ranked ninth in the nation with 10.4 tackles per game … 104 total tackles to rank fifth in the ACC . . . notched career-high five sacks and seven TFL . . . third-straight 100-tackle season . . . 14 tackles in win over Richmond, including 10 solo tackles and one tackle for loss . . . nine tackles in loss at Illinois, with one tackle for loss and sack . . . eight tackles and two pass break-ups in win over Old Dominion . . . 10 tackles at Syracuse, with one sack and tackle for loss . . . 10 tackles at Duke, including eight assists . . . 11 tackles vs. Louisville . . . eight tackles in win at Georgia Tech, two sacks and tackles for loss . . . 14 tackles in narrow loss to Miami . . . nine tackles vs. North Carolina . . . 11 tackles and a pass break-up vs. Pittsburgh.

2021 Honors – – Second-team All-ACC . . . second-team All-ACC by Associated Press and Phil Steele . . . preseason All-ACC . . . named to preseason Butkus Award Watch List . . . 2021 – – Started all 12 games . . . recorded 117 tackles to lead the ACC, including 54 solo tackles and 63 assists . . . seven double-digit tackle efforts on the season, with five of those games in conference play . . . matched career-high of 16 tackles against BYU on Oct. 30, the fourth highest total of any ACC linebacker on the season… One of four team captains . . . 12 tackles vs. William & Mary . . . seven tackles in win at Illinois . . . 10 tackles at North Carolina . . . 11 tackles vs. Wake Forest . . . 11 tackles in shutout win over Duke . . . nine tackles vs. Notre Dame . . . 12 tackles at Pitt . . . 10 tackles vs. Virginia Tech.

2020 Honors – – Third-team All-ACC . . . second-team All-ACC by Phil Steele . . . honorable mention All-ACC by Pro Football Focus . . . named to 2021 ACC Academic Honor Roll . . . 2020 – – Started all 10 games… ranked second in the ACC and 16th in the nation with 10.5 tackles per game . . . ranked second in the ACC and 16th in the nation with 5.5 solo tackles per game… totaled career-high 12 tackles in opening against Duke, added with one tackle for loss . . . led defense with 12 tackles at No. 1 Clemson . . . caught first collegiate pass on a fake punt against NC State for 26 yards . . . added seven tackles against the Wolfpack . . . recorded six tackles and one tackle for loss at Wake Forest . . . led team with 16 tackles at No. 11 Miami, with one tackle for loss and a shared sack . . . led team with 13 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in win over No. 15 North Carolina . . . led team with 10 stops against Louisville . . . added one sack in the win . . . collected 11 tackles in win over Abilene Christian . . . led team with 11 tackles in win over Boston College, with one pass break-up . . . seven tackles and one tackle for loss at Virginia Tech . . .

2019 – – Appeared in all 14 games with two starts . . . one of 17 true freshmen to appear in 2019 . . . made collegiate debut on special teams at Pitt . . . recorded two tackles against William & Mary . . . notched three tackles against Duke . . . four tackles at Louisville . . . earned first collegiate start at North Carolina, recording three tackles in win over the Tar Heels . . . two tackles and a shared sack against Liberty . . . one stop against Virginia Tech . . . nine tackles and a shared tackle for loss in ACC Championship game against Clemson . . . started in the Orange Bowl against Florida, collecting four tackles.

High school honors – – Regarded as three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247 sports.com . . . recipient of the 2022-2023 Gretchen Savin MacIlwaine Football Scholarship . . . Career – – Played linebacker and wide receiver . . . recorded 95 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks and caused one fumble as a senior . . . also had 26 receptions for 406 yards and three touchdowns . . . recorded 57 tackles, three sacks and caused one fumble as a junior . . . collected 26 tackles and eight tackles for a loss as sophomore … career receiving totals include 72 receptions for 1,224 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 17 yards per reception.

Personal – – Born 1/5/2001 . . . Commerce major . . . parents are Lisa Sanders and Doug Jackson . . . high school coach was Mike Muschamp.

Career Bests

Tackles: 16, twice, last at BYU, 10/30/21

Solo: 9 at BYU, 10/30/21

Assists: 10, three times, last vs. Miami, 10/29/22

Tackles for Loss: 4 vs. Duke, 10/16/21

QB Sacks: 2 at Georgia Tech, 10/20/22

Pass Break-Ups: 2 vs. Old Dominion, 9/17/22

Forced Fumbles: 1 vs. North Carolina, 10/31/20

Career Statistics

Year Total Solo Ast. TFL Sacks PBU Int. FF

2019 28 11 17 1 0.5 0 0 0

2020 105 55 50 6 2.5 2 0 1

2021 117 54 63 6 2.5 2 0 0

2022 104 41 63 7 5 4 0 0

Career 354 161 193 20 10.5 8 0 1

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.