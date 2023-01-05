QB U? Just joking — sort of. But, the Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback room just got a wee bit bigger. Wisconsin QB Deacon Pe’a Hill announced on social media that is transferring to Iowa.

Hill was a 2021 commit, but has been intending to transfer for months following Paul Chryst’s firing, and committed to Fordham in December. Maybe former Hawkeye QB Carson May entering the portal swayed his decision. Hill has the opportunity to get reps in the spring, and will likely compete with Joe Labas for the backup role.

Hill redshirted in 2021, and appeared in just one game in 2022 in a reserve role. Jon Budmayr, who recruited the 4-star recruit out of high school, is now on Iowa’s recruitment staff. Iowa’s QB depth chart with Hill on board should look something like:

1. Cade McNamara (Jr)

2. Joe Labas (So)

3. Deacon Pe’a Hill (So)

4. Marco Lainez (Fr)

