Iowa men’s basketball has some holes to fill — but they just filled a big one. Today it’s official: former Valparaiso forward Ben Krikke is transferring to the Hawkeyes after leading the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring (21 PPG).

Krikke (KRICK-ee) makes his way to Iowa City as a grad transfer and has one year of eligibility remaining.

The Hawkeyes are losing All-American Kris Murray and all-conference forward Filip Rebraca. This is a significant step in attempting to replenish front-court depth — Fran McCaffery alluded to such in the press release.

“We are excited that Ben is joining our Hawkeye family,” McCaffery said. “Ben can score a variety of ways and shoots at a high percentage. He is excellent in transition and has a high basketball IQ. Having a need to bolster our frontcourt depth, Ben is a tremendous fit and addition to our program.”

Krikke stands at 6-foot-9 and weighs 220 pounds. He’s a three-time All-MVC honoree, earning first-team accolades in 2023 and third-team recognition as a sophomore and junior. He also garnered NABC All-District second-team laurels this past year. He finished his four-year career at Valparaiso with 1,596 points — seventh most in program history — and reached double figures 82 times as a Beacon.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to become a Hawkeye,” said Krikke. “I am excited to get to campus. I can tell the school is rich in tradition and history and is serious about success both academically and athletically. I’m excited to be supported by such a vibrant fan base and get to be a part of such a great community. I want to do everything I can to help the team win games and contribute to the school’s legacy.”

Last season, Krikke continued to prove he’s a highly effective scorer — shooting 55% from the field and 80% from the free throw line. He also adds a passing threat, dishing out 2.1 assists per game. Krikke is a reliable presence, starting all 32 games in 2022 and all 28 in 2021.

“I enjoyed getting to know the coaching staff over my recruitment process and respect them both on and off the court,” Krikke said. “They want to win and so do I. They are genuine people that are dedicated to seeing their players succeed. I also enjoyed getting to meet the players when I visited. I can tell they are serious about success both on and off the court and many of us approach the game with a similar mindset. We all want to work and push each other to get better.”

