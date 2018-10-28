Hawkeyes late fourth-quarter push comes up short against Penn State
Iowa falls to 6-2 (3-2) on the season with the loss
UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. - The Hawkeyes offense had an opportunity late in the fourth quarter to score a go ahead touchdown, but a miscommunication on offense led to an interception as the Nittany Lions went on to win 30-24.
"I think we just urt ourselves too much," said junior quarterback Nate Stanley.
Head Coach Kirk Ferentz added, "They made it tough on us. They did a good job keeping us from getting offensive rhythm at all, up until the end of the game I think. And the bottom line is that we weren't able to make the plays we needed to make to be successful against a good football team."
Iowa plays next on Saturday, November 3 at Purdue.
Field judge either ready to call a timeout or delay of game right before the killer interception. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/RJdg1OF7c5— Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 28, 2018
1st & Goal at the PSU 3.— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 28, 2018
Nate Stanley calling an audible.
Play clock running down.
Kirk and the #Hawkeyes coaches thinking about a timeout.
The result? A crushing interception.
See what Ferentz & Stanley have to say about what transpired in another @HawkeyeHQ web extra. pic.twitter.com/YaMPROf1Nv
Noah Fant talks about the audible on 1st and goal at the 3 that ended in an interception. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ejrGTyiWvj— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 28, 2018
From controlling their #B1G West destiny to now being a championship game long shot, it was another disappointing Saturday for Iowa. #Hawkeyes can't complete the comeback, falling 30-24 at #PennState. pic.twitter.com/JLXgLEN7pp— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 28, 2018
A 360° look at the crowd during the first drive. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/P3KrVeUjxW— Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 27, 2018
My view of the trick TD that put the #Hawkeyes up 12-0. Recinos splits wide, Rastetter hits Brincks for 10 yards on a fake field goal. @AdamJRossow will have the good highlights on @HawkeyeHQ and @Local4NewsWHBF later. pic.twitter.com/lKvjnsnLnf— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 28, 2018
Rastetter told me he didn't see Brincks catch the touchdown pass he threw: "It was kind of news to me." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/XCuMugTG25— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 28, 2018
There's a #HawkeyeWave happening at Penn State and it even comes with the soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/x6BrcVnwZr— Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 27, 2018
Coming in hot. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/owulhxntoA— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 27, 2018
The #Hawkeyes take the field. pic.twitter.com/rstfJnskPL— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 27, 2018
Beaver Stadium field seems to be draining well. Footing should improve if forecast of dissipating showers proves true. #Hawkeyes #PennState pic.twitter.com/LIbqLX3akY— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 27, 2018
