Hawkeye Headquarters

Hawkeyes late fourth-quarter push comes up short against Penn State

Iowa falls to 6-2 (3-2) on the season with the loss

By:

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 11:22 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 08:22 AM CDT

UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. - The Hawkeyes offense had an opportunity late in the fourth quarter to score a go ahead touchdown, but a miscommunication on offense led to an interception as the Nittany Lions went on to win 30-24.

"I think we just urt ourselves too much," said junior quarterback Nate Stanley. 

Head Coach Kirk Ferentz added, "They made it tough on us. They did a good job keeping us from getting offensive rhythm at all, up until the end of the game I think. And the bottom line is that we weren't able to make the plays we needed to make to be successful against a good football team."

Iowa plays next on Saturday, November 3 at Purdue. 

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook -- and Hawkeye Headquarters on OurQuadCities.com all season. We're the only Quad-Cities station to follow Iowa at home and on the road, so travel with us to Purdue and Illinois to finish off the season.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected