Hawkeyes lineman receives another preseason honor

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) and offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) during spring practice #3 Saturday April 3, 2021 at the Kenyon Practice Facility.(Photo by Brian Ray/hawkeyesport.com)

Another day, another preseason honor for Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum. Friday, he was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List.

The award is given to College Football’s best center. Linderbaum was a finalist for the award last season. It was ultimately won by Alabama’s Landon Dickerson.

The center with the most first team votes on three All-America teams, the Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News, and Football Writers Association of America teams, wins the award.

Add it to the list of preseason honors for Linderbaum. He’s already a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection and a preseason first-team All-American by Athlon Sports. Thursday he was was also named to the Big Ten Conference preseason honors list.

Iowa’s first game for the 2021 season is at home on September 4th against Indiana.