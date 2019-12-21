Hawkeyes look to stay hot in NCAA tourney rematch with Cincinnati

Iowa plays Cincinnati on Saturday night at 8 p.m. at the United Center in Chicago.

The Hawkeyes defeated the Bearcats in the opening round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

“Different team, different coach, some of the same guys. Obviously the Player of the Year coming back in Jarron Cumberland, but they’ve got some transfers, some grad transfers,” said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. “I thought they played an excellent game at Ohio State to start the season, they’ve had some other really good ones, but last night in front of a sellout crowd, to beat Tennessee the way they did, was very impressive. You’re looking at a team that’s figured out their eight-to-nine man rotation and they’ve got a lot of guys playing well. It’s not just one or two.”