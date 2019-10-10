Hawkeyes ‘lost a lot,’ but confident newcomers, veterans will step up

There’s going to be a lot of new faces on this year’s Hawkeyes basketball team as they try to return to the NCAA Tournament.

Jordan Bohannon’s status is still unknown, meaning there could be as many as four key players from last year not on the roster. That means new opportunities for a bunch of new players.

“We lost a lot of big pieces for us, a lot of guys that proved themselves on the floor,” Iowa sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp said. “Although we’re different and not necessarily a lot of game experience, I think with the veterans that we do have we’re gonna be able to balance that with the newcomers.”

The Iowa men’s basketball team kicked off the season with media day on Tuesday in Iowa City.

“A lot of guys brought it upon themselves to really work hard and be able to step into those roles,” Iowa junior forward Luka Garza said. “I think they’ve worked all summer to be prepared for this moment and step up into those positions and I think each and everyone of us has done a great job of that. You know, even though we lost a lot, we replace a lot in terms of guys who do different things and do different things to the table, but are really, really good.”

The Hawkeyes are coming off a very successful year, one that included 23 wins, but Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery expects the experience of the returning players to pay off.

“I think what you’ll see is a team that plays like a veteran team, that’s not a turnover team, that’s not a mistake team,” McCaffery said. “We’re going to push the ball. We’re going to get good shot opportunities. I think we’re going to defend. It’s always been a team that shares the ball, and our offense is predicated on that. Moving the ball, moving the ball side-to-side.”

The new-look Hawkeyes will have one of the toughest schedules that McCaffery has built in his 10 years as head coach. Iowa kicks off the season on November 8, hosting SIU-Edwardsville.

"I don't know if I can trust the NCAA."



Find out how @JordanBo_3's decision to sit or play this season coming off hip surgery is impacted by his relationship with the #NCAA.



It's another @HawkeyeHQ web extra. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/JQs6dDYQnX — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 9, 2019

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.