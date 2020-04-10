1  of  2
Breaking News
Iowa governor issues PPE shortage order Hawkeyes’ Luka Garza declares for NBA Draft, but won’t hire agent
1  of  3
Live Updates
Watch Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ news conference Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Hawkeyes’ Luka Garza declares for NBA Draft, but won’t hire agent

Hawkeye Headquarters
Posted: / Updated:
Luka Garza

FILE – In this Feb. 20, 2020, file photo, Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in Iowa City, Iowa. Garza was selected the Associated Press Big Ten Player of the Year Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Hawkeyes All-American Luka Garza announced on social media Friday morning that he will declare for the 2020 NBA Draft, but stressed that he will be “keeping my eligilibity.”

Garza set Iowa’s single-season scoring record with 740 points and became the first Big Ten player since Ohio State’s Dennis Hopson in 1987 to have at least 20 points in 16 straight conference games.

Garza added that “choosing Coach Fran McCaffery and Iowa was the best decision I’ve ever made. … If it ends up not being the right time to make the move to the NBA, I’m excited about the potential of what my senior season as a Hawkeye could have in store.”

Garza was named Iowa men’s basketball’s first first-team All-American since Chuck Darling in 1952.

Here are some Hawkeye Headquarters highlights from the past few years:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawkeye rivalries
More Hawkeye Headquarters schedules

Don't Miss