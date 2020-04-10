Hawkeyes’ Luka Garza declares for NBA Draft, but won’t hire agent

FILE – In this Feb. 20, 2020, file photo, Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in Iowa City, Iowa. Garza was selected the Associated Press Big Ten Player of the Year Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Hawkeyes All-American Luka Garza announced on social media Friday morning that he will declare for the 2020 NBA Draft, but stressed that he will be “keeping my eligilibity.”

Garza set Iowa’s single-season scoring record with 740 points and became the first Big Ten player since Ohio State’s Dennis Hopson in 1987 to have at least 20 points in 16 straight conference games.

Garza added that “choosing Coach Fran McCaffery and Iowa was the best decision I’ve ever made. … If it ends up not being the right time to make the move to the NBA, I’m excited about the potential of what my senior season as a Hawkeye could have in store.”

Garza was named Iowa men’s basketball’s first first-team All-American since Chuck Darling in 1952.

I’m a Hawkeye for life🙇🏻‍♂️💛 pic.twitter.com/VG0rJaLHeZ — Luka Garza ✞ (@LukaG_55) April 10, 2020

Per Iowa athletics, Luka Garza will go through #NBA draft process without hiring an agent. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/33yviP1kkk — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) April 10, 2020

Here are some Hawkeye Headquarters highlights from the past few years:

With family in Italy, Luka Garza's dad, @frankgarza57, has a unique perspective on #COVID19.



Here's some of what he shared in my interview this afternoon. More tonight on @Local4NewsWHBF

and @HawkeyeHQ. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/UUKHy7B9Jw — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) March 12, 2020

Even if Luka Garza starts slow or shoots poorly, he'll keep attacking: "I'm gonna keep coming… I'm not gonna stop." And finish with 25 and 17. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/RW3QJjq9qF — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) February 29, 2020

"To win in this league, you've got to be tough." – Luka Garza



The #Hawkeyes proved they're tough again, downing #B1G Illinois on a spirited Sunday in Iowa City. pic.twitter.com/9uwXytvwE0 — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) February 2, 2020

A @HawkeyeHQ web extra from last night.



CJ Fredrick, Connor McCaffery and Luka Garza share their thoughts on Kobe Bryant's death, and the team's decision to honor him by wearing his shoes against Wisconsin. #Hawkeyes #RIPMamba #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/yZOsYw7V6Q — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) January 28, 2020

Here's my view of Luka Garza's dunk and staredown with bonus footage of the #Hawkeyes bench celebrating, highlighted by @B1Gcat15. pic.twitter.com/Y52MXYJkH1 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) February 2, 2019

Luka Garza had a favorite @JordanBo_3 3-pointer from Friday night, but it might not be the one you think. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/n0TRirCgEz — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) February 24, 2019

Luka Garza wore Kobes in the first half with "Mamba Mentality" written on them, credited Connor McCaffery for the idea to have the whole team wear them and worked a "He can't guard me" into tonight's #Hawkeyes win, even if he won't admit it here. 😉 pic.twitter.com/EWfqckCxQ0 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) January 28, 2020

Here's a @HawkeyeHQ web extra with Connor McCaffery and Luka Garza on the last-second shot in the #Hawkeyes 78-76 loss to Illinois. pic.twitter.com/7LMLj1VWqC — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) March 9, 2020

"The guy is a player."



Check out what Michigan coach Juwan Howard had to say about Luka Garza, along with Garza's reaction to the former NBAers comments, in this @HawkeyeHQ web extra. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/rLbm8v03kW — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) January 19, 2020

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard compared Luka Garza's "tremendous jump" to Frank Kaminsky's at Wisconsin. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/dVUYqTpWic — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) January 28, 2020

44 and 11 for Luka Garza last time against Michigan.



What will he do in the rematch?#Hawkeyes and #GoBlue in 15 mins from CHA. pic.twitter.com/e1TKRXfLBe — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) January 18, 2020

Luka Garza said the #Hawkeyes adopted a mentality early on "to protect our home court, moreso than any other year past." pic.twitter.com/M5liwEZdCJ — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) February 29, 2020

Luka Garza breaks down the two charges he took in the overtime win against Indiana: "I tried to anticipate that and just stand there like a statue until he knocked me over." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/pqr7sNQrcD — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) February 24, 2019

Luka Garza on his technical foul with 2 seconds left: "I kind of lost my composure a little bit. Things were said… that weren't very nice. … It was an out-of-character moment." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/oePjyJmc0C — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) January 29, 2020

#Hawkeyes’ Luka Garza named Big Ten Player of the Year https://t.co/fE7dbaMqmw pic.twitter.com/ImNSljvKDV — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) March 10, 2020