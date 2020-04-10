Hawkeyes’ Luka Garza declares for NBA Draft, but won’t hire agent

Hawkeyes All-American Luka Garza announced on social media Friday morning that he will declare for the 2020 NBA Draft, but stressed that he will be “keeping my eligilibity.”
Garza set Iowa’s single-season scoring record with 740 points and became the first Big Ten player since Ohio State’s Dennis Hopson in 1987 to have at least 20 points in 16 straight conference games.
Garza added that “choosing Coach Fran McCaffery and Iowa was the best decision I’ve ever made. … If it ends up not being the right time to make the move to the NBA, I’m excited about the potential of what my senior season as a Hawkeye could have in store.”
Garza was named Iowa men’s basketball’s first first-team All-American since Chuck Darling in 1952.
