Hawkeyes sophomore defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness was always going to be a highly coveted NFL prospect. Now, pro teams are going to get the chance to draft him in 2023. Van Ness announced on Twitter moments ago that he is declaring for the NFL draft.

During the regular season Van Ness said he had ‘no interest in leaving’, but he would think about the possibility of declaring after the season. Now, just three days removed from Iowa’s Music City Bowl win, he has made up his mind. Van Ness has garnered buzz as a potential Day 2 — or even first round NFL draft pick.

Van Ness appeared in 14 games as a freshman and 13 as a sophomore. In 2022, he recorded 11.5 tackles for loss along with seven sacks, earning recognition as an all-Big Ten honorable mention.

Van Ness is only a sophomore, but his physical tools are elite and he possesses a high ceiling as an NFL player. And he’s striking while the iron is hot.

