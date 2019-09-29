Hawkeyes make history in defeat of Middle Tennessee

Iowa’s offense compiled 644 yards against the Blue Raiders, the most ever under head coach Kirk Ferentz.

“This game was very important for our offense,” said junior receiver Brandon Smith, who recorded six catches for 71 yards and two scores Saturday. “We executed at a high level. We had some hiccups in the first half. When you can run the ball, throw the ball, it just makes you a pretty unstoppable offense.”

“Everybody was clicking on the same page,” added junior offensive lineman Cole Banwart. “Wide receivers, running backs, the whole offensive line…we were just gelling really good and the backs were able the see the holes and hit them. We were able to open them up and the wide receivers in the secondary were blocking for them.”

Iowa tallied over three hundreds yards rushing in win, a drastic boost from their average of just over 170 yard per game.

“We talk about executing the little things, being detailed, taking care of the football, eliminating bad penalties and bad football,” said junior running back Toren Young. “Those are our keys going into the game and we believe if we execute those things the numbers and everything will take care of itself.”

“I’m just happy that we showed up ready to play,” said head coach Kirk Ferentz. “That to me is a good indication in week four coming off a bye that the team is thinking right, and if you’re thinking right, then you have a chance to improve and that’s — to me, that’s the race we’re trying to run right now.”

The win gives the Hawks their fifth 4-0 start under Ferentz. They’ll put that unblemished record to the test next week when they return to Big Ten play against Michigan.