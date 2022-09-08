Iowa and the Big Ten Conference unveiled the Hawkeyes’ 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule on Thursday.
The Hawkeyes return five of their top seven scorers from last year’s Big Ten Tournament championship team and will start the regular season at home on Monday, November 7 against Bethune Cookman.
Seven of Iowa’s 11 nonconference games will be played in Iowa City.
The Hawks will open Big Ten Conference play at home against Wisconsin on Sunday, December 11.
The Hawkeyes will play seven Big Ten teams — Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin — twice and six teams once. Iowa will host Illinois, Maryland and Michigan in their lone meeting and hit the road for games against Minnesota, Penn State and Purdue.
Iowa has seven home games on Saturday or Sunday, including six against Big Ten opponents and four of the final six weekends of the regular season.
The Hawkeyes finished 26-10 a year ago and have competed in the past three NCAA Tournaments
Iowa also has been ranked in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll in each of the last three years: No. 16 in 2020, No. 8 in 2021 and No. 25 in 2022.
Tip times and TV information will be announced at a later date.
Here is the full schedule:
Mon., Oct. 31: Truman State (exhibition)
Mon., Nov. 7: Bethune Cookman
Fri., Nov. 11: North Carolina A&T
Wed., Nov. 16: at Seton Hall
Mon., Nov. 21: Omaha
Fri., Nov. 25: vs. Clemson ^
Sat., Nov. 26: vs. Cal or TCU ^
Tues., Nov. 29: Georgia Tech %
Tues., Dec. 6: vs. Duke ~
Thurs., Dec. 8: Iowa State
Sun., Dec. 11: Wisconsin
Sat., Dec. 17: Southeast Missouri State
Wed., Dec. 21: Eastern Illinois
Thurs., Dec. 29: at Nebraska
Sun., Jan. 1: at Penn State
Thurs., Jan. 5: Indiana
Sun., Jan. 8: at Rutgers
Thurs., Jan. 12: Michigan
Sun., Jan. 15: Maryland
Wed., Jan. 18: Northwestern
Sat., Jan. 21: at Ohio State
Thurs., Jan. 26: at Michigan State
Sun., Jan. 29: Rutgers
Sat., Feb. 4: Illinois
Thurs., Feb. 9: at Purdue
Sun., Feb. 12: at Minnesota
Thurs., Feb. 16: Ohio State
Sun., Feb. 19: at Northwestern
Wed., Feb. 22: at Wisconsin
Sat., Feb. 25: Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 28: at Indiana
Sun., March 5: Nebraska
Wed.-Sun., March 8-12: Big Ten Tournament (Chicago)
% — ACC/Big Ten Men’s Basketball Challenge
~ — Jimmy V Classic
^ — Emerald Coast Classic
