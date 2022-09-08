Iowa and the Big Ten Conference unveiled the Hawkeyes’ 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes return five of their top seven scorers from last year’s Big Ten Tournament championship team and will start the regular season at home on Monday, November 7 against Bethune Cookman.

Seven of Iowa’s 11 nonconference games will be played in Iowa City.

The Hawks will open Big Ten Conference play at home against Wisconsin on Sunday, December 11.

The Hawkeyes will play seven Big Ten teams — Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin — twice and six teams once. Iowa will host Illinois, Maryland and Michigan in their lone meeting and hit the road for games against Minnesota, Penn State and Purdue.

Iowa has seven home games on Saturday or Sunday, including six against Big Ten opponents and four of the final six weekends of the regular season.

The Hawkeyes finished 26-10 a year ago and have competed in the past three NCAA Tournaments

Iowa also has been ranked in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll in each of the last three years: No. 16 in 2020, No. 8 in 2021 and No. 25 in 2022.

Tip times and TV information will be announced at a later date.

Here is the full schedule:



Mon., Oct. 31: Truman State (exhibition)

Mon., Nov. 7: Bethune Cookman

Fri., Nov. 11: North Carolina A&T

Wed., Nov. 16: at Seton Hall

Mon., Nov. 21: Omaha

Fri., Nov. 25: vs. Clemson ^

Sat., Nov. 26: vs. Cal or TCU ^

Tues., Nov. 29: Georgia Tech %

Tues., Dec. 6: vs. Duke ~

Thurs., Dec. 8: Iowa State

Sun., Dec. 11: Wisconsin

Sat., Dec. 17: Southeast Missouri State

Wed., Dec. 21: Eastern Illinois

Thurs., Dec. 29: at Nebraska

Sun., Jan. 1: at Penn State

Thurs., Jan. 5: Indiana

Sun., Jan. 8: at Rutgers

Thurs., Jan. 12: Michigan

Sun., Jan. 15: Maryland

Wed., Jan. 18: Northwestern

Sat., Jan. 21: at Ohio State

Thurs., Jan. 26: at Michigan State

Sun., Jan. 29: Rutgers

Sat., Feb. 4: Illinois

Thurs., Feb. 9: at Purdue

Sun., Feb. 12: at Minnesota

Thurs., Feb. 16: Ohio State

Sun., Feb. 19: at Northwestern

Wed., Feb. 22: at Wisconsin

Sat., Feb. 25: Michigan State

Tues., Feb. 28: at Indiana

Sun., March 5: Nebraska

Wed.-Sun., March 8-12: Big Ten Tournament (Chicago)

% — ACC/Big Ten Men’s Basketball Challenge

~ — Jimmy V Classic

^ — Emerald Coast Classic

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) celebrates with teammate Tony Perkins, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)