Hawkeyes men’s basketball team ‘pausing’ workouts after 2 test positive for COVID-19

The University of Iowa Men’s Basketball team is pausing workouts after positive COVID-19 tests were returned for two student-athletes.

The University of Iowa Athletics Department issued a statement Tuesday, saying the team will pause workouts for 14 days. Two of the team’s members tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

According to the Athletics Department, “Following the positive test result, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all UI Athletics student-athletes and staff. This mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.”