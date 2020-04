Michael Ojemudia became the third Iowa Hawkeye selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, going 77th overall to the Denver Broncos on Friday.

That slot will surprise some, but not Hawkeyes Headquarters reporter Adam Rossow, who had him pegged as the third Hawkeye to hear his name called in his bold predictions earlier this week.

#Hawkeyes DB Michael Ojemudia is a Top-80 pick.



What an impressive rise for OJ this season, into the senior bowl and the combine. #NFLDraft https://t.co/jCcxdRXtSH — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) April 25, 2020