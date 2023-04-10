From Iowa City to the City of Angels. Hawkeye forward Monika Czinano has been drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks with the 26th overall pick — the second selection of the third round.

Czinano played five years for Iowa and was a critical piece of the team that just went to the national championship. She ended her career scoring 2,413 points, grabbing 787 rebounds and blocking 52 shots.

She joins a Sparks team that finished 11th out of 12 teams in 2022, with a 13-23 record.

