Former Hawkeye offensive lineman Cody Ince has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 23.

Ince competed in 29 games as an offensive lineman for the Hawkeyes. He played in 10 games, including four starts, as a junior in 2021. Ince was an honorable mention all-conference honoree by league coaches and media after playing in eight games, including starting the final six contests, as a sophomore. The Wisconsin native saw action in 11 games as a redshirt freshman. Ince was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree and earned spring semester Dean’s List recognition in 2021.

“I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince’s sudden passing,” Moon Family Head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate, and contributor to our program. He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships. Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married. Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program — his coaches and teammates — are mourning his loss.”

Many others in the Hawkeye community shared condolences earlier this morning.

Rest in Peace Cody Ince, may God watch over your family as they mourn your passing and you enter into The Kingdom of Heaven! You showed me what true leadership looks like and how to be a great teammate🤍 pic.twitter.com/pSrCf2RWmT — Arland Bruce IV (@abruceiv) July 18, 2023

Very sorry to learn of former Hawkeye Cody Ince's passing. Soft spoken, gentle giant, great personality. Our sympathies to Cody's family and friends. Prayers and love ❤️. https://t.co/L9UzC1urgd — Gary Dolphin (@GaryDolphin) July 18, 2023

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 23, from 2-4 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at BrowTine Event Center (1361 100th St.) in Amery, Wisconsin.

