Hawkeyes name assistant coach
Billy Taylor has been named an assistant coach for the Iowa basketball team, replacing Andrew Francis.
Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery coached Taylor as an assistant at Notre Dame from 1992-95 and Taylor has been an assistant to McCaffery three times.
Taylor's 18 years of experience includes head coaching stints at Ball State, Lehigh and Belmont Abbey.
#Hawkeyes search to replace Andrew Francis is over.— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) May 22, 2019
Billy Taylor is the new men’s basketball assistant per Iowa’s official release. pic.twitter.com/UHstO4DDFH
