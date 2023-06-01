Beth Goetz has been named the University of Iowa’s interim director of athletics, effective August 1.

Goetz currently serves as the deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer.

“Beth is a talented and respected leader not only at Iowa, but also at the national level in college athletics,” Iowa president Barbara Wilson said. “I am grateful she has agreed to lead this crucial part of our university and I am confident she will generate a lot of excitement and forward momentum for our student-athletes, coaches, athletic staff, and Hawkeye fans.”

Goetz joined the staff in September 2022 from Ball State, where she served as director of athletics for four years. At Ball State, she supervised 19 Division I sports teams, all head coaches and senior staff. Before that she was the COO at Connecticut from 2016-18 and Minnesota’s deputy athletics director during the 2015-16 season.

“I want to congratulate Gary Barta on his long career at Iowa and thank President Wilson for putting her trust in me and the tremendous people we have here at Iowa,” Goetz said. “The Hawkeyes have a proud and storied tradition with the greatest fan base in the country, and I am appreciative of the opportunity to lead the department. I am committed to supporting our talented coaches, staff, and student-athletes as we build on the positive trajectory of athletic and academic excellence.”

A national search for Barta’s permanent replacement is planned sometime in early 2024. Goetz will get the opportunity to lead the program through a complete football season, in her audition with the interim tag. Goetz’s appointment must be approved by the State of Iowa’s Board of Regents.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.